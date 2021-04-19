Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021 | 17:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Draghi adds voice to chorus against Super League

Draghi adds voice to chorus against Super League

 
ROME
Super League: Preserve national competitions - Draghi

Super League: Preserve national competitions - Draghi

 
ROME
Grillo says his son is not a rapist

Grillo says his son is not a rapist

 
ROME
COVID: Italy to get 54 mn vaccine doses in next 3 months

COVID: Italy to get 54 mn vaccine doses in next 3 months

 
ROME
Hailstorm turns Rome white

Hailstorm turns Rome white

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in controversial Super League

Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in controversial Super League

 
AOSTA
Romanian woman, 32, killed in Aosta, escort world probed

Romanian woman, 32, killed in Aosta, escort world probed

 
ROME
Cinema: Minari will be first post-lockdown film

Cinema: Minari will be first post-lockdown film

 
ROME
Fake pranotherapist who raped girls arrested in S.Domingo

Fake pranotherapist who raped girls arrested in S.Domingo

 
ROME
Consumer spending down 1.5% Q1 - Confesercenti

Consumer spending down 1.5% Q1 - Confesercenti

 
NAPLES
26 arrests, 50 mn assets seized in Camorra bust

26 arrests, 50 mn assets seized in Camorra bust

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Bari calcio, esonerato l'allenatore Carrera

Bari calcio, esonerato l'allenatore Carrera. Al suo posto forse ritorna Auteri

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiatragedia sfiorata
Foggia, scontro tra auto su viale Ofanto: una donna ferita

Foggia, scontro tra auto su viale Ofanto: una donna ferita

 
BariLutto
Bari, muore pallavolista 48enne per conseguenze Covid: fu volontario durante lockdown

Bari, muore pallavolista 48enne per conseguenze Covid: fu volontario durante lockdown

 
LecceNel Salento
Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Portale dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Porta dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

 
BatIl caso
L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

 
MateraIl virus
Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

 
PotenzaIl caso
Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, il rush finaledei 5 candidati sindaco

Pressioni su ex dirigente del Comune: indagato il sindaco di Brindisi

 

i più letti

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid

Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid. Il sindaco: «Ci mancherai». Il ricordo dei colleghi

Puglia, esaurite le scorte Pfizer: da domani i vaccini rallentano ma giovedì arriva Figliuolo

Puglia, esaurite le scorte Pfizer: da domani i vaccini rallentano ma giovedì arriva Figliuolo

Covid in Puglia, 1278 nuovi positivi su oltre 10mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,5%

Covid in Puglia, 1278 nuovi positivi su oltre 10mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,5%

ROME

Grillo says his son is not a rapist

Arrest me, not him says M5S founder

Grillo says his son is not a rapist

ROME, APR 19 - Comedian-cum-politician Beppe Grillo, the founder of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Monday denied that his son was a rapist. Griilo's son Ciro is reportedly close to being indicted along with three other young men for the alleged gang rape of a then.19-year-old woman in Sardinia in 2019. "My son is in all the newspapers depicted as a serial rapist along with three other youngsters," Grillo said in a video on Facebook. "I really want to ask why a group of serial rapists have not been arrested. "The law says that they should be taken, put in prison and interrogated. "They have been free for two years. I would have kicked their butts to the jail. "So why haven't you arrested them? "Because you have realised that none of it is true, nothing happened, because it seemed strange to you that someone who gets raped reports it eight days later. "If you haven't arrested my son, then arrest me so that I go to prison". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it