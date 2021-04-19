Hailstorm turns Rome white

COVID: Italy to get 54 mn vaccine doses in next 3 months
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid. Il sindaco: «Ci mancherai». Il ricordo dei colleghi
ROME
19 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 19 - A violent hailstorm turned Rome white on Monday. Accompanied by loud thunder claps, the hail forced motorists and scooter riders to stop and take cover. The unseasonable hail cloaked the Italian capital in a layer of white, as if it had seen a heavy snow fall. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su