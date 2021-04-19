Cinema: Minari will be first post-lockdown film

ROME, APR 19 - Lee Isaac Chung's critically acclaimed South Korean-in-US drama Minari, which is up for six Oscars on April 25, will be the first film to hit Italian cinema screens when theatres reopen after COVID lockdown on April 26, distributors Academy Two said Monday. Minari (Korean: 미나리 [minaɾi], transl. "water celery") is a 2020 American drama film written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. It stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton. A semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing, the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s. Minari is up for six Academy Awards including all the top categories and South Korean diva Yuh-Jung Youn is a hot tip for best supporting actress. Produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B company, the film has already reaped a cabinet full of awards at the Golden Globes, BAFTAS and Sundance, to name but a few. (ANSA).