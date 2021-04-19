Fake pranotherapist who raped girls arrested in S.Domingo

ROME, APR 19 - A 74-year-old Italian man was arrested in Santo Domingo on Friday and will be extradited to serve a five-year sentence for sexually abusing underage girls while posing as a pranotherapist, an Indian healer of suffering with hands. Luciano Scibilia had settled down with a locally born wife and their four children at Samanà, about 200 miles north of the Dominican Republic capital and was continuing to get his monthly pension via a woman friend who picked it up for him in Rome, police said. The man was the only Italian on Europol's list of 19 most wanted sex offenders. He was sentenced some years ago to five years and two months in jail for abusing friends of his then partner's daughter after promising them miracle cures with his methods of pranotherapy, judicial sources aid. (ANSA).