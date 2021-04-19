Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021 | 14:30

ROME
Fake pranotherapist who raped girls arrested in S.Domingo

ROME
Consumer spending down 1.5% Q1 - Confesercenti

NAPLES
26 arrests, 50 mn assets seized in Camorra bust

ROME
Salvini says migrant-ship trial is politically motivated

ROME
Recovery Plan 'will be presented on time on April 30'

IMPERIA
Man, 81, kills wife and dog near Imperia

ROME
Govt to look into giving Zaki citizenship -Della Vedova

ROME
Protestor hit as restaurateurs block A1 highway

ROME
Soccer: Inter held at Napoli, Juve lose to Atalanta

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super League

ROME
COVID-19: 15,943 new cases, 429 deaths in 24 hours

Serie c
Calcio Bari, Carrera: con Palermo buona prestazione di carattere

 

BariIl provvedimento
Mafia, infiltrazioni in un bar a Noci: interdittiva

Mafia, infiltrazioni in un bar a Noci: interdittiva

 
LecceNel Salento
Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

 
Foggianel foggiano
Carapelle, rapinarono farmacia armati di coltello: arrestati in due

Carapelle, rapinarono farmacia armati di coltello: arrestati in due

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Portale dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Porta dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

 
BatIl caso
L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

 
MateraIl virus
Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

 
PotenzaIl caso
Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, il rush finaledei 5 candidati sindaco

Pressioni su ex dirigente del Comune: indagato il sindaco di Brindisi

 

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid

Puglia, esaurite le scorte Pfizer: da domani i vaccini rallentano ma giovedì arriva Figliuolo

Covid in Puglia, 1278 nuovi positivi su oltre 10mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,5%

ROME

Fake pranotherapist who raped girls arrested in S.Domingo

Luciano Scibilia, 74, on EU list of most wanted sex offenders

ROME, APR 19 - A 74-year-old Italian man was arrested in Santo Domingo on Friday and will be extradited to serve a five-year sentence for sexually abusing underage girls while posing as a pranotherapist, an Indian healer of suffering with hands. Luciano Scibilia had settled down with a locally born wife and their four children at Samanà, about 200 miles north of the Dominican Republic capital and was continuing to get his monthly pension via a woman friend who picked it up for him in Rome, police said. The man was the only Italian on Europol's list of 19 most wanted sex offenders. He was sentenced some years ago to five years and two months in jail for abusing friends of his then partner's daughter after promising them miracle cures with his methods of pranotherapy, judicial sources aid. (ANSA).

