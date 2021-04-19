Consumer spending down 1.5% Q1 - Confesercenti

ROME, APR 19 - Italian household consumer spending has fallen by 1.5% in the first quarter of this year, retail and small-business group Confersercenti said Monday. It has fallen by 2.7% since last summer, Confesercenti General Secretary Mauro Bussoni told parliament in a hearing on the government's DEF economic blueprint. That is ab overall fall of some 6.6 billion euros, he said. "Consumer spending has been confirmed as the element of greatest fragility in the forecasting scenario and the DEF does not devote specific attention to it," said Bussoni. Household spending, he said, " is sadly not considered a propulsive element of the post-pandemic recovery, a role entrusted on the other hand to investments, also because of the expected boost from the PNNR (post-Covid Recovery Plan)." (ANSA).