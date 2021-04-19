Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021 | 14:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Fake pranotherapist who raped girls arrested in S.Domingo

Fake pranotherapist who raped girls arrested in S.Domingo

 
ROME
Consumer spending down 1.5% Q1 - Confesercenti

Consumer spending down 1.5% Q1 - Confesercenti

 
NAPLES
26 arrests, 50 mn assets seized in Camorra bust

26 arrests, 50 mn assets seized in Camorra bust

 
ROME
Salvini says migrant-ship trial is politically motivated

Salvini says migrant-ship trial is politically motivated

 
ROME
Recovery Plan 'will be presented on time on April 30'

Recovery Plan 'will be presented on time on April 30'

 
IMPERIA
Man, 81, kills wife and dog near Imperia

Man, 81, kills wife and dog near Imperia

 
ROME
Govt to look into giving Zaki citizenship -Della Vedova

Govt to look into giving Zaki citizenship -Della Vedova

 
ROME
Protestor hit as restaurateurs block A1 highway

Protestor hit as restaurateurs block A1 highway

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter held at Napoli, Juve lose to Atalanta

Soccer: Inter held at Napoli, Juve lose to Atalanta

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super League

Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super League

 
ROME
COVID-19: 15,943 new cases, 429 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: 15,943 new cases, 429 deaths in 24 hours

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Calcio Bari, Carrera: con Palermo buona prestazione di carattere

Calcio Bari, Carrera: con Palermo buona prestazione di carattere

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl provvedimento
Mafia, infiltrazioni in un bar a Noci: interdittiva

Mafia, infiltrazioni in un bar a Noci: interdittiva

 
LecceNel Salento
Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

 
Foggianel foggiano
Carapelle, rapinarono farmacia armati di coltello: arrestati in due

Carapelle, rapinarono farmacia armati di coltello: arrestati in due

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Portale dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Porta dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

 
BatIl caso
L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

 
MateraIl virus
Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

 
PotenzaIl caso
Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, il rush finaledei 5 candidati sindaco

Pressioni su ex dirigente del Comune: indagato il sindaco di Brindisi

 

i più letti

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid

Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid. Il sindaco: «Ci mancherai». Il ricordo dei colleghi

Puglia, esaurite le scorte Pfizer: da domani i vaccini rallentano ma giovedì arriva Figliuolo

Puglia, esaurite le scorte Pfizer: da domani i vaccini rallentano ma giovedì arriva Figliuolo

Covid in Puglia, 1278 nuovi positivi su oltre 10mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,5%

Covid in Puglia, 1278 nuovi positivi su oltre 10mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,5%

IMPERIA

Man, 81, kills wife and dog near Imperia

Then tries to slit his own wrists, calls cops

Man, 81, kills wife and dog near Imperia

IMPERIA, APR 19 - An 81-year-old man killed his 80-year-old wife and the family dog at Rocca Nervina near Ventimiglia in the province of Imperia in northwestern Italy on Monday. Local sources said the man cut the sleeping woman's and the animal's throats shortly before dawn. He then went back to bed and tried to slit his wrists with the knife he had used, but having failed to do so called the police, the sources said. The couple apparently had a violent row Sunday night. The man was named as Fulvio Sartori, a former member of the crack Alpine army regiment and a former forest ranger. The woman was named as Tina Boeri, and the dog as Luna. Neighbours told police the pair were a quiet couple. Sartori was often seen walking the dog in the town, which has a population of about 3,000. "It is a completely unexpected act, the town is in shock," said a local traffic policeman. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it