ROME, APR 19 - Italy's post-COVID Recovery Plan will be presented on time on April 30, sources at the office of Premier Mario Draghi said Sunday after Reuters reported it would be delayed until mid-May. They said the "road map" for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was confirmed. Draghi will illustrate the plan to the Italian parliament on April 26 and 27, they said. Before then, they said, the PNRR will be approved by cabinet. Italy is set to get some 209 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans from the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund, the largest single chunk to any country. The funds will be deployed over the next six years. Reuters reported Sunday that the European Commission was concerned about the plan and would give Italy another couple of weeks to present it, citing two senior unnamed sources. The news agency said there were special concerns over justice reforms in the plan. Speeding and revising the previous government's version of the plan is one of Draghi's main priorities, along with accelerating a COVID vaccine rollout. "Italy will punctually present the National Recovery and Resilience Plan on April 30," the premier's office sources said Sunday. (ANSA).