Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021 | 12:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Govt to look into giving Zaki citizenship -Della Vedova

Govt to look into giving Zaki citizenship -Della Vedova

 
ROME
Protestor hit as restaurateurs block A1 highway

Protestor hit as restaurateurs block A1 highway

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter held at Napoli, Juve lose to Atalanta

Soccer: Inter held at Napoli, Juve lose to Atalanta

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super League

Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super League

 
ROME
COVID-19: 15,943 new cases, 429 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: 15,943 new cases, 429 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Over 10 mn in Italy have had at least 1 vaccine dose

Over 10 mn in Italy have had at least 1 vaccine dose

 
ROME
Govt to start easing COVID restrictions April 26 - sources

Govt to start easing COVID restrictions April 26 - sources

 
ROME
80% of population to be vaccinated by autumn - Draghi

80% of population to be vaccinated by autumn - Draghi

 
ROME
Avalanche kills two hikers in Friuli

Avalanche kills two hikers in Friuli

 
ROME
High-school students to return 100% in class in May

High-school students to return 100% in class in May

 
ROME
Soccer: Roma relishing prospect of Man Utd challenge

Soccer: Roma relishing prospect of Man Utd challenge

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Calcio Bari, Carrera: con Palermo buona prestazione di carattere

Calcio Bari, Carrera: con Palermo buona prestazione di carattere

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl provvedimento
Mafia, infiltrazioni in un bar a Noci: interdittiva

Mafia, infiltrazioni in un bar a Noci: interdittiva

 
LecceNel Salento
Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

 
Foggianel foggiano
Carapelle, rapinarono farmacia armati di coltello: arrestati in due

Carapelle, rapinarono farmacia armati di coltello: arrestati in due

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Portale dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Porta dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

 
BatIl caso
L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

 
MateraIl virus
Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

 
PotenzaIl caso
Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, il rush finaledei 5 candidati sindaco

Pressioni su ex dirigente del Comune: indagato il sindaco di Brindisi

 

i più letti

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid

Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid. Il sindaco: «Ci mancherai». Il ricordo dei colleghi

Puglia, esaurite le scorte Pfizer: da domani i vaccini rallentano ma giovedì arriva Figliuolo

Puglia, esaurite le scorte Pfizer: da domani i vaccini rallentano ma giovedì arriva Figliuolo

Covid in Puglia, 1278 nuovi positivi su oltre 10mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,5%

Covid in Puglia, 1278 nuovi positivi su oltre 10mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,5%

ROME

Govt to look into giving Zaki citizenship -Della Vedova

Bologna Uni student has been held in Egypt for over 1 year

Govt to look into giving Zaki citizenship -Della Vedova

ROME, APR 19 - The government on Monday will start to "verify the conditions for the granting of Italian citizenship to Patrick Zaki", Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova told Rainews24. Zaki is an Egyptian Bologna University postgraduate student who has been held in Egypt since February 7 last year on charges of "disseminating false news" and "incitement to protest". The Senate last week approved a motion calling on the government to grant him Italian citizenship. Della Vedova likened Zaki's case to the "tragic affair" of Italian student Giulio Regeni, who was tortured to death in Cairo in early 2016. "The parliamentary motion gives a commitment to the government, which came out in favour of the motion itself," he said. Zaki, a 29-year-old Coptic Christian, is pursuing an Erasmus Mundus Master's Degree in Women and Gender Studies at the University of Bologna. He also conducts research and advocacy on gender issues and human rights for the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), a human rights organization based in Cairo. Petitions for his release have been rejected on countless occasion. Zaki was arrested on arriving at Cairo International Airport when he returned home from Bologna for a short family visit. The Egyptian National Security Agency reportedly arrested Zaki, interrogated him about his time in Italy and his human rights work, and took him to an undisclosed location. During interrogation, he was allegedly frequently threatened, beaten on his stomach and back and tortured with electric shocks. The European Parliament, Amnesty International and Scholars At Risk have been among the bodies calling for his release, along with the Italian government. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it