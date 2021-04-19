Soccer: Inter held at Napoli, Juve lose to Atalanta

ROME, APR 19 - Inter remain on track to win the Serie A title despite being held 1-1 at Napoli on Sunday. Christian Eriksen earned the leaders a draw with a magnificent strike from outside the box on 55 minutes after Napoli had gone ahead with a own goal by Inter keeper Samir Handanovi in the first half. Inter are nine points clear of second-placed AC Milan, who beat Genoa 2-1, with seven games to go. Reigning champions Juventus, meanwhile, lost 1-0 at Atalanta and have dropped to fourth place after leapfrogged in the table by the Bergamo team. (ANSA).