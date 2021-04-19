Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021 | 11:23

ROME

Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super League

Clubs threatened with exclusion from domestic competition

Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super League

ROME, APR 19 - Juventus, AC Milan and Inter are among 12 clubs to say they are forming a controversial breakaway European Super League to rival the UEFA Champions League. The aim is to have a midweek tournament made up to 20 teams, 15 of which would be permanent founding members who would not have to qualify. The other clubs to have said they are taking part are Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham. In a joint statement, European soccer's governing body UEFA, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), the Lega Serie A and the football authorities of England and Spain threatened the breakaway clubs with exclusion from domestic competition, describing the plan as "cynical". "We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way," the statement said.. "The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams". Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli has quit the UEFA executive committee and the helm of the European Club Association (ECA). (ANSA).

