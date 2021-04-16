COVID-19: 15,943 new cases, 429 deaths in 24 hours

Venerdì 16 Aprile 2021 | 20:19

ROME, APR 16 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 15,943 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 429 sufferers of the coronavirus have died here in that time. It said 3,366 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care departments in Italy, down by 51 on Thursday. It said 24,743 COVID patients were in other hospital wards, down by 844 on Thursday. It said 327,704 COVID tests were done in the last 24 hours with 4.8% positive, compared to 319,633 tests and a positivity ratio of 5.3% on Thursday. (ANSA).

