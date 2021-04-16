Over 10 mn in Italy have had at least 1 vaccine dose
ROME
16 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 16 - Over 10 million people in Italy have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health ministry figures on Friday. Over 4.2 million of those people are fully vaccinated as they have had both a first and second shot. Furthermore, the threshold of having given at least one dose to 50% of the over-70s was reached on Friday. (ANSA).
