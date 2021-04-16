80% of population to be vaccinated by autumn - Draghi
ROME
16 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 16 - Premier Mario Draghi has said he is confident 80% of the Italian population will be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of autumn. "The government considers the objective of vaccinating 80% of the population by autumn is achievable," read a report to parliament by Draghi and Economy Minister Daniele Franco presented at Thursday's cabinet meeting in which the DEF economic blueprint and a budget-target deviation of 40 billion euros were approved. (ANSA).
