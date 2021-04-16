Avalanche kills two hikers in Friuli

80% of population to be vaccinated by autumn - Draghi
ROME
16 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. The avalanche on the Jof di Montasio mountain narrowly missed a third member of the party, who raised the alarm. (ANSA).
