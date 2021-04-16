High-school students to return 100% in class in May

ROME, APR 16 - The government intends to have high-school students return 100% to having lessons in class as it eases many COVID-19 restrictions in May, at least in moderate-risk yellow zones and medium-high-risk orange zones, sources said on Friday. At the moment high-school students in high-contagion-risk red zones are doing lessons via distance learning, along with pupils in the second and third year of middle school. High-school students in the rest of the country are having 50-75% of lessons physically in school and the rest via distance learning. Education Undersecretary Barbara Floridia told ANSA on Friday that she wants all of the nation's pupils back in school. "All female and male students must return to class on May 3," she said. "It is a logical consequence of the work we have been doing over the last few weeks. "It is important to give all the students at least the last month of school in class, both on an educational level and, above all, on a psychological level". (ANSA).