Roma's Smalling robbed by armed intruders at home

ROME
16 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 16 - AS Roma's English defender Chris Smalling was robbed by three gunmen who broke into his home while he was asleep early on Friday, sources said. The intruders removed a grating from the window of the player's bedroom, woke him up at about 5am and forced him to open his safe so they could steal his Rolex watch and jewellery., the sources said. Smalling's wife as also in the bedroom while his son, mother and sister were in other rooms in the house. (ANSA).
