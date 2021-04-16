Soccer: Roma relishing prospect of Man Utd challenge

ROME, APR 16 - AS Roma are relishing the prospect of taking on Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals after holding Ajax 1-1 at home on Thursday to prevail 3-2 on aggregate in the quarters. "We can play against anyone," said Edin Dzeko, who scored Roma's goal on Thursday to help them continue to be Italy's only survivor in European club competition "We have not had an easy path to this point - Braga, Shakhtar Donetsk and now Ajax. "We are going up against another big team with a big name, but we have to give everything we can to try and reach the final. "We need to focus ahead. "We are in the semi-finals of the Europa League. "There are a lot of young guys who will be playing in a massive game for the first time. "We need to enjoy ourselves - it's not every day you get to play at Old Trafford." (ANSA).