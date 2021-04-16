Venerdì 16 Aprile 2021 | 12:37

ROME
COVID Rt down to 0.85, but ICUs still under pressure

ROME
COVID: 16,974 new cases, 380 more victims

ROME
Salvini slams Letta for meeting Open Arms founder

ROME
2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (7)

ROME
2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (4)

ROME
2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025

ROME

ROME
2021 GDP growth 4.5% - DEF

ROME
Biden and Draghi see eye to eye - US embassy

ROME
Foreign forces must leave Libya - US embassy

FLORENCE
Expo Dubai: digital 'twin' of Michelangelo's David completed

Serie C
Palermo e Bari: rendimenti a confronto in vista del match di domenica al S.Nicola

LecceLa battaglia
Concessioni balneari, Consiglio di Stato boccia comune di Lecce su proroghe

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, 21enne ghanese ferito a coltellate: non è in pericolo di vita

PotenzaIl caso
Dalla Basilicata al Belgio, non sale sull'aereo per «tampone indefinito»

BariNel Barese
Altamura, minore ha in casa eroina, cocaina e una pistola: scoperto dai carabinieri

BatLa storia
Barletta: Angelo, senza lavoro, inizia sciopero della fame in una tenda sotto Palazzo di Città

TarantoNel Tarantino
Ginosa, spiagge ai privati: l'Antitrust contro il Comune

Brindisial Perrino
Brindisi, muore povero e solo: la città gli paga il funerale

MateraIl caso
Matera, violenze sulla compagna e scappa in Albania per non farsi arrestare: trovato 70enne, ai domiciliari

ROME, APR 16 - Italy's nationwide COVID-19 Rt number has fallen to 0.85, down from 0.92 last week, according to the latest coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute. Pressure on Italy's health services remains high though. The report said the proportion of intensive-care places taken up by COVID patients remains above the critical threshold of 30%. But this week's date saw a slight decrease, the report added. The 'cabina di regia' taskforce featuring experts and officials from central government and the regional governments will asses the new data later on Friday. On the basis of the figures, Campania should go from being a red zone, the highest level in Italy's tiered system of COVID restrictions, to orange. Puglia, Sardinia and Valle d'Aosta, however, look set to remain red. (ANSA).

