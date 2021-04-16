COVID Rt down to 0.85, but ICUs still under pressure

ROME, APR 16 - Italy's nationwide COVID-19 Rt number has fallen to 0.85, down from 0.92 last week, according to the latest coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute. Pressure on Italy's health services remains high though. The report said the proportion of intensive-care places taken up by COVID patients remains above the critical threshold of 30%. But this week's date saw a slight decrease, the report added. The 'cabina di regia' taskforce featuring experts and officials from central government and the regional governments will asses the new data later on Friday. On the basis of the figures, Campania should go from being a red zone, the highest level in Italy's tiered system of COVID restrictions, to orange. Puglia, Sardinia and Valle d'Aosta, however, look set to remain red. (ANSA).