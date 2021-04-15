Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021 | 19:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 16,974 new cases, 380 more victims

COVID: 16,974 new cases, 380 more victims

 
ROME
Salvini slams Letta for meeting Open Arms founder

Salvini slams Letta for meeting Open Arms founder

 
ROME
2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (7)

2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (7)

 
ROME
2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (4)

2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (4)

 
ROME
2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025

2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025

 
ROME

Biden and Draghi see eye to eye - US embassy

 
ROME
2021 GDP growth 4.5% - DEF

2021 GDP growth 4.5% - DEF

 
ROME
Biden and Draghi see eye to eye - US embassy

Biden and Draghi see eye to eye - US embassy

 
ROME
Foreign forces must leave Libya - US embassy

Foreign forces must leave Libya - US embassy

 
FLORENCE
Expo Dubai: digital 'twin' of Michelangelo's David completed

Expo Dubai: digital 'twin' of Michelangelo's David completed

 
ROME
Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, contro il Palermo torna Celiento?

Bari calcio, contro il Palermo torna Celiento?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barila sentenza
Bari, aggredì cronista: moglie boss clan Striscgiuglio condannata a 16 mesi

Bari, aggredì cronista: moglie boss clan Striscgiuglio condannata a 16 mesi

 
Foggiala nomina
Foggia, comandante provinciale Gdf di Potenza entra nella Giunta Landella

Foggia, comandante provinciale Gdf di Potenza entra nella Giunta Landella

 
Batla video-denuncia
Andria, ragazzini appiccano incendio all'esterno del Palazzetto dello sport: «Mi cadono le braccia»

Andria, ragazzini appiccano incendio all'esterno del Palazzetto dello sport: «Mi cadono le braccia»

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, danni maltempo. «Faremo il possibile per gli agricoltori. Sollecitato il ministro»

Basilicata, danni maltempo. «Faremo il possibile per agricoltori. Sollecitato il ministro»

 
TarantoAgricoltura
Primitivo di Manduria, produzione +26% nel 2020 e giro d'affari di 182 mln

Primitivo di Manduria, produzione +26% nel 2020 e giro d'affari di 182 mln

 
LecceMotori
Casarano, da domani il 27esimo rally

Casarano, da domani il 27esimo rally

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, innamorata non corrisposta di un dipendente di banca, fa irruzione con un coltello: arrestata

Latiano, innamorata non corrisposta di un dipendente di banca, fa irruzione con un coltello: arrestata

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, violenze sulla compagna e scappa in Albania per non farsi arrestare: trovato 70enne, ai domiciliari

Matera, violenze sulla compagna e scappa in Albania per non farsi arrestare: trovato 70enne, ai domiciliari

 

i più letti

Vaccini in Puglia, Emiliano scrive Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Vaccini, Emiliano scrive a Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1488 nuovi casi su 13mila test (10,9%), sempre tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1488 nuovi casi su 13mila test (10,9%), sempre tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno. Arrivate 90mila dosi di Pfizer

Puglia, la protesta di parrucchieri ed estetisti domani saloni e istituti aperti

Puglia, la protesta di parrucchieri ed estetisti
domani saloni e istituti aperti

Coronavirus, in Puglia contagi in aumento: 1867 su 13mila test (13,9%). Altri 39 decessi

Covid Puglia, contagi in aumento: 1867 su 13mila test (13,9%). Altri 39 morti. Somministrati oltre 870mila vaccini

ROME

COVID: 16,974 new cases, 380 more victims

Positivity rate up 0.5% from 4.8% to 5.3%

COVID: 16,974 new cases, 380 more victims

ROME, APR 15 - There have been 16,974 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 380 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 16,168 new cases and 469 more victims Wednesday. Some 319,633 more tests have been done, compared with 334,766 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.5% from 4.8% to 5.3%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 73, and hospital admissions by 782. The case tally since the start of he epidemic is now 3,826,156, and the death toll 115,937. The currently positive are 510,023 (-4,637 on Wednesday) the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,200,196 (+21,220), and those in domestic isolation 481,019 (-3,782). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it