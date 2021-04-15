Salvini slams Letta for meeting Open Arms founder

COVID: 16,974 new cases, 380 more victims
15 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 15 - Nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday slammed centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta for meeting the founder of the Spanish migrant rescue NGO Open Arms, Oscar Camps, one of the organisations Salvini stopped from docking in Italian ports during his stint as interior minister in 2018-2019. Salvini, who is facing a number of criminal trials over his controversial but popular policy of allegedly "kidnapping" migrants in this way, said "on Saturday I'm going to trial precisely because of one of the (innumerable) landings organised by the Spaniards of Open Arms, and today the PD receives these 'gentlemen' with every honour. "Words fail me, I leave all comment up to you, time will prove me right," he tweeted. Letta tweeted after meeting Camps "nice exchange of ideas. Many concerns, and also some grounds for hope". (ANSA).
