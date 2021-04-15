Biden and Draghi see eye to eye - US embassy

ROME, APR 15 - US Chargé d'Affaires Thomas Smitham told an ANSA Forum Thursday that "the Biden administration and the Draghi government see eye to eye. We can work together on many important issues". He stressed there was also harmony between US and EU views. "Relations with Italy are very important for us and the new administration wants to strengthen and renew ties. In this context Di Maio's visit to Washington was very important, it was an honour to welcome him as first foreign minister. And then we appreciate Mattarella's words on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of our relations". US Chargé d'Affaires Thomas Smitham told an ANSA Forum Thursday that "Libya is extremely important for Italy and Blinken and Di Maio spoke at their meeting in Washington about the need to collaborate more on this issue. Our position, shared by Rome, is that foreign forces must leave the country." The current number one at the embassy also stressed "in a few weeks our ambassador in Libya will arrive here to have a discussion with Italy on this so important issue". (ANSA).