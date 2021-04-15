Biden and Draghi see eye to eye - US embassy

2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1488 nuovi casi su 13mila test (10,9%), sempre tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno. Arrivate 90mila dosi di Pfizer
ROME
15 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 15 - US Chargé d'Affaires Thomas Smitham told an ANSA Forum Thursday that "the Biden administration and the Draghi government see eye to eye. We can work together on many important issues". He stressed there was also harmony between US and EU views. "Relations with Italy are very important for us and the new administration wants to strengthen and renew ties. In this context Di Maio's visit to Washington was very important, it was an honour to welcome him as first foreign minister. And then we appreciate Mattarella's words on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of our relations". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su