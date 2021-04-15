Foreign forces must leave Libya - US embassy

ROME, APR 15 - US Chargé d'Affaires Thomas Smitham told an ANSA Forum Thursday that "Libya is extremely important for Italy and Blinken and Di Maio spoke at their meeting in Washington about the need to collaborate more on this issue. Our position, shared by Rome, is that foreign forces must leave the country." The current number one at the embassy also stressed "in a few weeks our ambassador in Libya will arrive here to have a discussion with Italy on this so important issue". (ANSA).