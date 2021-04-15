2021 GDP growth 4.5% - DEF

2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (4)
ROME
15 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 15 - Italy's GDP will rise by a projected 4.5% this year, according to the DEF economic and financial blueprint the government' is set to approve, ANSA sources said Thursday. The target is based on year-on-year growth of 4.1%, they said. The DEF will also include a 40 billion euro budget adjustment, the latest to fund COVID relief, including 30 billion for investments. Italy's economy is set to rebound this year from an unprecedented peacetime recession last year due to COVID-19. (ANSA).
