Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021 | 16:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

 
ROME
COVID: Puglia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta deep red in new EU map

COVID: Puglia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta deep red in new EU map

 
CATANZARO
Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

 
FOGGIA
Woman, 81, shot to death by husband, 83, who is badly hurt

Woman, 81, shot to death by husband, 83, who is badly hurt

 
ROME
Soccer: 7 Serie A clubs call for Dal Pino to quit

Soccer: 7 Serie A clubs call for Dal Pino to quit

 
ROME
1st all-electric Ferrari to be launched in 2025 - Elkann

1st all-electric Ferrari to be launched in 2025 - Elkann

 
ROME
1st trachea transplant on COVID patient

1st trachea transplant on COVID patient

 
ROME
Govt to draft road map to ease restrictions says Speranza

Govt to draft road map to ease restrictions says Speranza

 
ROME
Greenhouse gas emissions down 9.8% in Italy last year

Greenhouse gas emissions down 9.8% in Italy last year

 
ROME
4 AstraZeneca clot deaths in Italy - AIFA

4 AstraZeneca clot deaths in Italy - AIFA

 
VENICE
Cinema: Benigni to get career Golden Lion in Venice

Cinema: Benigni to get career Golden Lion in Venice

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, contro il Palermo torna Celiento?

Bari calcio, contro il Palermo torna Celiento?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantocontrolli della ps
Grottaglie, nascondevano in casa droga ed una pistola giocattolo: arrestati due 21enni

Grottaglie, nascondevano in casa droga ed una pistola giocattolo: arrestati due 21enni

 
LecceMotori
Casarano, da domani il 27esimo rally

Casarano, da domani il 27esimo rally

 
BariLa ristrutturazione
Cus Bari, lavori in corso

Cus Bari, lavori in corso

 
PugliaMezzogiorno
Moles-D'Attis, «proseguire al Sud percorso virtuoso»

Moles-D'Attis, «proseguire al Sud percorso virtuoso»

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, innamorata non corrisposta di un dipendente di banca, fa irruzione con un coltello: arrestata

Latiano, innamorata non corrisposta di un dipendente di banca, fa irruzione con un coltello: arrestata

 
FoggiaPolitica
Foggia, sindaco Landella azzera la giunta: «Riconsiderare gli assetti»

Foggia, sindaco Landella azzera la giunta: «Riconsiderare gli assetti»

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, violenze sulla compagna e scappa in Albania per non farsi arrestare: trovato 70enne, ai domiciliari

Matera, violenze sulla compagna e scappa in Albania per non farsi arrestare: trovato 70enne, ai domiciliari

 
BatL'episodio
Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

 

i più letti

Vaccini in Puglia, Emiliano scrive Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Vaccini, Emiliano scrive a Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1488 nuovi casi su 13mila test (10,9%), sempre tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1488 nuovi casi su 13mila test (10,9%), sempre tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno. Arrivate 90mila dosi di Pfizer

Puglia, la protesta di parrucchieri ed estetisti domani saloni e istituti aperti

Puglia, la protesta di parrucchieri ed estetisti
domani saloni e istituti aperti

Sesso a pagamento e Covid: anche in Puglia e Basilicata escort più cercate di parrucchieri e ristoranti

Sesso a pagamento e Covid: anche in Puglia e Basilicata escort più cercate di parrucchieri e ristoranti

ROME

Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

2m distancing in cinemas and theatres, no contact sports

Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

ROME, APR 15 - Italy's regions on Thursday approved guidelines for reopening restaurants, bars, shops, gyms, cinemas and theatres after COVID-linked closures. The rules include two-metre distancing in cinemas and theatres, or a metre if face masks are worn. Hospitality venues with seated areas will not be allowed to serve at the bar after 14:00 according to the new rules. Contact sports will not be allowed. The reopening is expected to take place some time next month. The conference of regions said the reopening would take place in "conditions of safety and respecting prevention protocols". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it