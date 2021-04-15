COVID: Puglia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta deep red in new EU map

ROME, APR 15 - Puglia, Piedmont, and Val d'Aosta are the only Italian regions coloured deep red in the latest COVID infection map from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Molise is orange, with 128 cases per 500,000 inhabitants. In the rest of Europe the situation has worsened in Hungary and Poland and remains critical in the Czech Republic, Sweden and much of France. On the Iberian Peninsula the province of Valencia has dropped to 42 infections per 500,000 inhabitants, with a colour about to turn yellow. (ANSA).