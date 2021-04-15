Woman, 81, shot to death by husband, 83, who is badly hurt

FOGGIA, APR 15 - An 81-year-old woman was found dead in the bedroom of her home at Cerignola near Foggia in Puglia Thursday with a single gunshot wound to the head, and her 83-year-old husband was found seriously injured by a self-inflicted head shot at the foot of the bed. Police said the case looked like a murder-suicide which had only partly succeeded. Police found in the bedroom a pistol which the man had a license for. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. The couple were found by their son who called the police. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).