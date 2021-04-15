Woman, 81, shot to death by husband, 83, who is badly hurt

Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1488 nuovi casi su 13mila test (10,9%), sempre tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno. Arrivate 90mila dosi di Pfizer
FOGGIA
15 Aprile 2021
FOGGIA, APR 15 - An 81-year-old woman was found dead in the bedroom of her home at Cerignola near Foggia in Puglia Thursday with a single gunshot wound to the head, and her 83-year-old husband was found seriously injured by a self-inflicted head shot at the foot of the bed. Police said the case looked like a murder-suicide which had only partly succeeded. Police found in the bedroom a pistol which the man had a license for. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. The couple were found by their son who called the police. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su