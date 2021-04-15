Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021 | 16:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

Regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

 
ROME
COVID: Puglia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta deep red in new EU map

COVID: Puglia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta deep red in new EU map

 
CATANZARO
Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

 
FOGGIA
Woman, 81, shot to death by husband, 83, who is badly hurt

Woman, 81, shot to death by husband, 83, who is badly hurt

 
ROME
Soccer: 7 Serie A clubs call for Dal Pino to quit

Soccer: 7 Serie A clubs call for Dal Pino to quit

 
ROME
1st all-electric Ferrari to be launched in 2025 - Elkann

1st all-electric Ferrari to be launched in 2025 - Elkann

 
ROME
1st trachea transplant on COVID patient

1st trachea transplant on COVID patient

 
ROME
Govt to draft road map to ease restrictions says Speranza

Govt to draft road map to ease restrictions says Speranza

 
ROME
Greenhouse gas emissions down 9.8% in Italy last year

Greenhouse gas emissions down 9.8% in Italy last year

 
ROME
4 AstraZeneca clot deaths in Italy - AIFA

4 AstraZeneca clot deaths in Italy - AIFA

 
VENICE
Cinema: Benigni to get career Golden Lion in Venice

Cinema: Benigni to get career Golden Lion in Venice

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, contro il Palermo torna Celiento?

Bari calcio, contro il Palermo torna Celiento?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantocontrolli della ps
Grottaglie, nascondevano in casa droga ed una pistola giocattolo: arrestati due 21enni

Grottaglie, nascondevano in casa droga ed una pistola giocattolo: arrestati due 21enni

 
LecceMotori
Casarano, da domani il 27esimo rally

Casarano, da domani il 27esimo rally

 
BariLa ristrutturazione
Cus Bari, lavori in corso

Cus Bari, lavori in corso

 
PugliaMezzogiorno
Moles-D'Attis, «proseguire al Sud percorso virtuoso»

Moles-D'Attis, «proseguire al Sud percorso virtuoso»

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, innamorata non corrisposta di un dipendente di banca, fa irruzione con un coltello: arrestata

Latiano, innamorata non corrisposta di un dipendente di banca, fa irruzione con un coltello: arrestata

 
FoggiaPolitica
Foggia, sindaco Landella azzera la giunta: «Riconsiderare gli assetti»

Foggia, sindaco Landella azzera la giunta: «Riconsiderare gli assetti»

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, violenze sulla compagna e scappa in Albania per non farsi arrestare: trovato 70enne, ai domiciliari

Matera, violenze sulla compagna e scappa in Albania per non farsi arrestare: trovato 70enne, ai domiciliari

 
BatL'episodio
Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

 

i più letti

Vaccini in Puglia, Emiliano scrive Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Vaccini, Emiliano scrive a Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1488 nuovi casi su 13mila test (10,9%), sempre tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1488 nuovi casi su 13mila test (10,9%), sempre tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno. Arrivate 90mila dosi di Pfizer

Puglia, la protesta di parrucchieri ed estetisti domani saloni e istituti aperti

Puglia, la protesta di parrucchieri ed estetisti
domani saloni e istituti aperti

Sesso a pagamento e Covid: anche in Puglia e Basilicata escort più cercate di parrucchieri e ristoranti

Sesso a pagamento e Covid: anche in Puglia e Basilicata escort più cercate di parrucchieri e ristoranti

CATANZARO

Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

Brought coke from Colombia to Europe, Australia, NZ

Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

CATANZARO, APR 15 - Italian police on Thursday smashed one of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia's biggest drug trafficking rings. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine trade. Police on Thursday made 20 arrests in Calabria and Tuscany. They said leaders of the Guardavalle clan belonging to the Gallace family had set up a transnational trafficking ring that imported cocaine from Colombia and Brazil and distributed it in Europe (Spain, the Netherlands, the UK and Slovenia), as well as New Zealand and Australia. Police seized some four million euros in assets in the probe. The 20 alleged 'Ndranghetisti have been charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs and illegal weapons possession. The gang put much of their proceeds into legal businesss in Calabria, Tuscany and Umbria including roadworks and leather tannery firms, police said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it