Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

CATANZARO, APR 15 - Italian police on Thursday smashed one of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia's biggest drug trafficking rings. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine trade. Police on Thursday made 20 arrests in Calabria and Tuscany. They said leaders of the Guardavalle clan belonging to the Gallace family had set up a transnational trafficking ring that imported cocaine from Colombia and Brazil and distributed it in Europe (Spain, the Netherlands, the UK and Slovenia), as well as New Zealand and Australia. Police seized some four million euros in assets in the probe. The 20 alleged 'Ndranghetisti have been charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs and illegal weapons possession. The gang put much of their proceeds into legal businesss in Calabria, Tuscany and Umbria including roadworks and leather tannery firms, police said. (ANSA).