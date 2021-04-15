1st all-electric Ferrari to be launched in 2025 - Elkann

ROME, APR 15 - Ferrari will launch its first all-electric model in 2025, the president and managing director of the glamour sportscar maker, John Elkann, said Thursday. Elkann confirmed to shareholders at the AGM that three new conventionally powered Ferrari models will be launched this year. He added that "the search for the new CEO is making progress". The shareholders approved a 2020 balance sheet showing net revenues of 3.46 billion euros, 8.1% down on the previous year, and an EBITDA of 1.143 billion euros, down 10%. (ANSA).