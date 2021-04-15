Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021 | 14:22

ROME
Soccer: 7 Serie A clubs call for Dal Pino to quit

ROME
1st all-electric Ferrari to be launched in 2025 - Elkann

ROME
1st trachea transplant on COVID patient

ROME
Govt to draft road map to ease restrictions says Speranza

ROME
Greenhouse gas emissions down 9.8% in Italy last year

ROME
4 AstraZeneca clot deaths in Italy - AIFA

VENICE
Cinema: Benigni to get career Golden Lion in Venice

ROME
Afghanistan: Road map for Italy troop pullout - Di Maio

ROME
Public debt up to new record high of 2.64 tn - BoI

ROME
COVID: 17 mn doses delivered, almost 14 mn have had jab

ROME
COVID: 16,168 new cases, 469 more victims

Serie C
Bari calcio, contro il Palermo torna Celiento?

Barinel Barese
Molfetta, cani avvelenati con topicidi: è allarme

PugliaMezzogiorno
Moles-D'Attis, «proseguire al Sud percorso virtuoso»

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, innamorata non corrisposta di un dipendente di banca, fa irruzione con un coltello: arrestata

FoggiaPolitica
Foggia, sindaco Landella azzera la giunta: «Riconsiderare gli assetti»

LecceTurismo
Terme di Santa Cesarea, Pagliaro: «Messa la prima pietra verso il rilancio»

MateraIl caso
Matera, violenze sulla compagna e scappa in Albania per non farsi arrestare: trovato 70enne, ai domiciliari

BariIl caso
Taranto, la Procura barese indaga sui lavori del nuovo ospedale

BatL'episodio
Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

ROME

Govt to draft road map to ease restrictions says Speranza

Let's look to the new phase with confidence, min tells House

ROME, APR 15 - The government will draft a "road map" to ease COVID-19 restrictions "in a unanimous way", Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament Thursday. "Even to those who raise polemics (about reopening) every day I say we need unity," he told the House. "We must not get the timeframe and the process for reopening wrong," Speranza stressed. "Let us look to the new phase with trust", he said, stressing that "I told the truth even when it was uncomfortable". On vaccines, Speranza said 50 million more doses would arrive by the end of June and said there had been "errors" in the EU's negotiation with drug companies but it had been "good" to buy the vaccines together. On the AstraZeneca vaccine, Speranza said it was "safe. effective and a life saver". In all, he noted, there had only been 18 fatal events out of 32 million AstraZeneca jabs. He voiced the hope that there would soon be "clarity" on the Johnson&Johnson jab, after the US paused it, to be able to "swiftly use that vaccine too". Finally, the minister said that "you can't call doctors heroes and then abandon them". (ANSA).

