Greenhouse gas emissions down 9.8% in Italy last year

Soccer: 7 Serie A clubs call for Dal Pino to quit
ROME
15 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 15 - Greenhouse gas emissions fell 9.8% in Italy last year compared to 2019, environmental protection agency ISPRA said in its latest estimates Thursday. This was more than the 8.9% drop in GDP in 2020, it noted. The fall in emissions was due to lockdowns and other restrictions linked to the COVID-19 emergency, ISPRA said. A key role was the reduction in mobility. These data will feed into the government's upcoming economic blueprint, the DEF, ISPRA said. (ANSA).
