4 AstraZeneca clot deaths in Italy - AIFA

ROME, APR 15 - There have been four Italian deaths from blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine was administered as of March 22, the Italian drugs agency AIFA said Thursday. For all vaccines, AIFA said, there had been 46,237 adverse reactions after the jab. Some 92.7% of these were not serious, it said. Around 84% of the reactions have been to the Pfizer vaccine, the one most used in Italy. Doctors and other health operators must be vigilant and watch for possible signs and symptoms of blood clots with the AstraZeneca vaccine and inform those who have got the jab, Italian drugs agency AIFA said in an updated directive Tuesday. It noted that the European Medicines Agency had said there was a "plausible" link between the jab and very rare side effects like the clots and thromboses of the blood and brain. (ANSA).