Public debt up to new record high of 2.64 tn - BoI

ROME, APR 15 - Italian public debt rose to a new record high of 2.643 trillion euros in February, the Bank of Italy said Thursday. The debt was 36.9 billion higher than January, the BoI said. The rise is largely due, the central bank said, to an increase in the Treasury's liquid assets, up 27.8 billion to 102.9. There was also the contribution of the public sector borrowing requirement, 9.2 billion. Various other factors such as the revaluation of index-linked bonds and exchange rate variations reduced the debt by 0.2 billion, the BoI said. (ANSA).