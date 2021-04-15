COVID: 17 mn doses delivered, almost 14 mn have had jab

ROME, APR 15 - Over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to Italy's regions, the health ministry said Thursday - 17,130,760 to be exact. Almost 14 million people have had a first and/or second jab - 13,927,650 to be precise. Of these, just under 10 million, 9,788,805 have had their first dose, amounting to 16.41% of the population. Over four million, 4,138,845, have also had the second follow-up jab, or 6.94% of the population. Some 11,814,660 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been delivered to the regions, 1,320,400 of the Moderna jab, and 3,995,700 of AstraZeneca, while the counter for J&J is still at zero, because that vaccine is still awaiting distribution at Pratica di Mare airport. COVID Commissioner General Francesco Figliuolo said "the machine is now up and running full steam ahead, and we will soon reopen the country". (ANSA).