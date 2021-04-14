Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021 | 19:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 16,168 new cases, 469 more victims

COVID: 16,168 new cases, 469 more victims

 
ISTANBUL
Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

 
ROME
Missing link in tumour growth found

Missing link in tumour growth found

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Agree with 'epochal' US pullout - Di Maio

Afghanistan: Agree with 'epochal' US pullout - Di Maio

 
ISTANBUL
Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

 
ROME
Cycling: Nibali a Giro doubt after breaking wrist

Cycling: Nibali a Giro doubt after breaking wrist

 
ROME
40-bn-euro budget deviation necessary - Patuanelli

40-bn-euro budget deviation necessary - Patuanelli

 
ROME
Woman arrested for poisoning husband to be with lover

Woman arrested for poisoning husband to be with lover

 
ROME
Anselmi confirmed as ANSA president

Anselmi confirmed as ANSA president

 
ROME
Garrone savours Pinocchio's Oscar nominations

Garrone savours Pinocchio's Oscar nominations

 
ANCONA
Rossini baton up for auction

Rossini baton up for auction

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi con quattro diffidati
Verso Bari-Palermo: designazione arbitrale, giudice sportivo, ultime news

Verso Bari-Palermo: ecco l'arbitro

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl virus
Vaccini, Bardi: «Modello Basilicata scelto anche a livello nazionale»

Vaccini, Bardi: «Modello Basilicata scelto anche a livello nazionale»

 
MateraL'inchiesta
Matera, inchiesta sull'ex dg Asm: il gup archivia

Matera, inchiesta sull'ex dg Asm: il gup archivia

 
BrindisiIl caso
Versalis a Brindisi, stop agli impianti per nuova torcia a terra

Versalis a Brindisi, stop agli impianti per nuova torcia a terra

 
BariLo studio legale
Bari, Polis Avvocati continua a crescere

Bari, Polis Avvocati continua a crescere

 
TarantoLavori pubblici
Taranto, Villa Peripato messa in sicurezza

Taranto, Villa Peripato messa in sicurezza

 
LecceIl caso
Lequile, avvistata la pantera vicino a un market da un autista

Lequile, nuovo avvistamento della pantera: era vicino un market

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, era ricercato per evasione: arrestato latitante

San Severo, era ricercato per evasione: arrestato latitante

 
BatL'episodio
Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

 

i più letti

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Vaccini in Puglia, Emiliano scrive Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Vaccini, Emiliano scrive a Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Giovinazzo, sorelline di 14 e 12 anni si allontanano da comunità: avviate ricerche

Giovinazzo, ritrovate sorelline scomparse: erano su un treno, nascoste sotto i sedili

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1191 casi su 13mila test (9%), ma 54 morti in un giorno, 21 solo nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1191 casi su 13mila test (9%), ma 54 morti in un giorno, 21 solo nel Barese

Monopoli, lavori danneggiano il mare: sequestri e blocco della Guardia Costiera

Monopoli, lavori danneggiano il mare: sequestri e blocco della Guardia Costiera

ROME

Missing link in tumour growth found

Study with Bambino Gesù, Tor Vergata paves way for new treatment

Missing link in tumour growth found

ROME, APR 14 - Researchers at Rome's Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital and the Italian capital's Tor Vergata University, working with other European and US research centres, have discovered the missing piece of the jigsaw explaining how tumour cells proliferate, according to a study published in Nature and backed by Italian cancer research association AIRC. The study paves the way for new treatments of many tumours in adults and children, inhibiting the defence systems of the diseased cells until they self-destruct. The researchers have identified for the first time the relationship between two particular proteins, Ambra1 and Ciclina D, which when unbalanced triggers the tumoural process. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it