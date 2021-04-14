Afghanistan: Agree with 'epochal' US pullout - Di Maio

COVID: 16,168 new cases, 469 more victims
ROME
14 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 14 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday in Brussels "we agreed with the US position (on withdrawing from Afghanistan). We are heading for an epochal decision for NATO, a decision we will take together with our allies and which will concern the presence of the alliance's troops in Afghanistan". Speaking after a meeting with US, British, German, and Turkish counterparts, Di Maio thanked the Italian soldiers engaged in peacekeeping missions around the world and added: "we will never abandon the Afghan people, whom we will continue to help even more with development cooperation projects, support for businesses, for civil society, and safeguarding human rights". (ANSA).
