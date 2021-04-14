Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021 | 17:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ISTANBUL
Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

 
ROME
Cycling: Nibali a Giro doubt after breaking wrist

Cycling: Nibali a Giro doubt after breaking wrist

 
ROME
40-bn-euro budget deviation necessary - Patuanelli

40-bn-euro budget deviation necessary - Patuanelli

 
ROME
Woman arrested for poisoning husband to be with lover

Woman arrested for poisoning husband to be with lover

 
ROME
Anselmi confirmed as ANSA president

Anselmi confirmed as ANSA president

 
ROME
Garrone savours Pinocchio's Oscar nominations

Garrone savours Pinocchio's Oscar nominations

 
ANCONA
Rossini baton up for auction

Rossini baton up for auction

 
ROME
3 new witnesses accuse 'Regeni murder spies'

3 new witnesses accuse 'Regeni murder spies'

 
ROME
Senate OKs citizenship for Zaki

Senate OKs citizenship for Zaki

 
ROME
Mittal sacks worker who urged TV film on steelwork pollution

Mittal sacks worker who urged TV film on steelwork pollution

 
ROME
We're headed towards a 'new normality' says Mattarella

We're headed towards a 'new normality' says Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi con quattro diffidati
Verso Bari-Palermo: designazione arbitrale, giudice sportivo, ultime news

Verso Bari-Palermo: ecco l'arbitro

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl caso
Versalis a Brindisi, stop agli impianti per nuova torcia a terra

Versalis a Brindisi, stop agli impianti per nuova torcia a terra

 
PotenzaLotta al virus
Covid, il braccio destro di Figliuolo Battistini incontra Bardi: «Esportiamo modello Basilicata»

Covid, il gen. Battistini, braccio destro di Figliuolo, incontra Bardi: «Esportiamo modello Basilicata»

 
BariLo studio legale
Bari, Polis Avvocati continua a crescere

Bari, Polis Avvocati continua a crescere

 
TarantoLavori pubblici
Taranto, Villa Peripato messa in sicurezza

Taranto, Villa Peripato messa in sicurezza

 
LecceIl caso
Lequile, avvistata la pantera vicino a un market da un autista

Lequile, nuovo avvistamento della pantera: era vicino un market

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, era ricercato per evasione: arrestato latitante

San Severo, era ricercato per evasione: arrestato latitante

 
BatL'episodio
Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

Barletta, viola coprifuoco e aggredisce poliziotto per evitare sanzione: arrestato

 
MateraIl progetto
Matera e l'Aizerbaijan sempre più vicine: siglato accordo di cooperazione

Matera e l'Aizerbaijan sempre più vicine: siglato accordo di cooperazione

 

i più letti

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»

Vaccini in Puglia, Emiliano scrive Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Vaccini, Emiliano scrive a Figliuolo: «Anticipare con Pfizer. Da prossima settimana dosi a 60enni»

Giovinazzo, sorelline di 14 e 12 anni si allontanano da comunità: avviate ricerche

Giovinazzo, ritrovate sorelline scomparse: erano su un treno, nascoste sotto i sedili

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1191 casi su 13mila test (9%), ma 54 morti in un giorno, 21 solo nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1191 casi su 13mila test (9%), ma 54 morti in un giorno, 21 solo nel Barese

Monopoli, lavori danneggiano il mare: sequestri e blocco della Guardia Costiera

Monopoli, lavori danneggiano il mare: sequestri e blocco della Guardia Costiera

ISTANBUL

Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

Turkish president comments a week after Italy PM's statement

Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

ISTANBUL, APR 14 - Premier Mario Draghi's calling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "dictator" was "total rudeness, total rudeness," Erdogan told the Anadolu news agency Wednesday, almost a week after Draghi made the remark. Draghi called Erdogan a dictator in a press conference on Thursday. The Turkish government rapidly summoned the Italian ambassador to Ankara to express its disapproval of the comments, which Draghi made in relation to the 'sofagate' case regarding the failure to provide a seat for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting on Tuesday. "I am really sorry about the humiliation that the commission president had to suffer with these, let's call them for what they are, dictators," Draghi said. The Italian premier said the EU had to be frank with figures like Erdogan, stressing the differences in outlook while at the same time being ready to cooperate. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the comments "ugly and unreasonable" and said they should be taken back. The deputy leader of Erdogan's AKP party, Numan Kurtulmus, said "there are no dictators in our country. If you want to see a dictator, look to your own history. Look to Mussolini". Draghi won backing from several quarters on Friday with European People's Party (EPP) chief Manfred Weber among the senior voices expressing support. "Prime Minister Draghi is right, under President Erdogan's lead Turkey has moved away from the rule of law, democracy and fundamental freedoms in the last decade," Weber said in a statement sent to Italian media. Turkey, Weber said, "is not a free country for all its citizens. "If Europe wants to build a constructive partnership with countries like Turkey, and it is in our strategic interest to do so, we ought to speak clearly and honestly about the actual facts. "This is also the reason why we have been asking the (EU) Council for years to finally close the procedure of enlargement of the EU to (include) Turkey. We are categorically against a prospect of accession of Turkey to the EU and as long as it is on the table it hinders a franker and more realistic relationships with the country". Turkey recently pulled out of the 2011 Istanbul Convention on violence against women, dismaying activists who say gender violence is on the rise there. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said Draghi was spot on. "Brothers of Italy has denounced the authoritarian, Islamist direction Erdogan's Turkey has taken for years and asked the EU to withdraw Ankara's status as a candidate country," said Meloni, whose party is the only major group in parliament not to back Draghi's broad coalition government. "Premier Draghi's clear, firm words were good. "We demand respect and we hope that the premier's comments are just the government's first step in powerfully defending Italian interests in the Mediterranean and stemming the political and cultural expansionism of the Islamist regime in Ankara". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it