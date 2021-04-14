Cycling: Nibali a Giro doubt after breaking wrist

ROME, APR 14 - Italian 2013 and 2016 Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali is a doubt for this year's edition on May 8-30 after breaking his right wrist in training Wednesday, his team Trek-Segafredo said. The 36-year-old Sicilian 'Shark', who has also won the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana, was to have taken part in the April 19-23 Tour of the Alps, the Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 15, and then the Giro. Nibali now faces an operation in Lugano, where he lives. Trek-Segafredo said they decided to "immediately opt for an operation in Switzerland tomorrow (Thursday)". They said "only after the operation will it be possible to hypothesize a recovery path and make the necessary assessments on Nibali's participation in the Giro d'Italia". (ANSA).