Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021 | 17:21

ROME

Cycling: Nibali a Giro doubt after breaking wrist

2013 and 2016 winner to have op in Lugano Thursday

ROME, APR 14 - Italian 2013 and 2016 Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali is a doubt for this year's edition on May 8-30 after breaking his right wrist in training Wednesday, his team Trek-Segafredo said. The 36-year-old Sicilian 'Shark', who has also won the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana, was to have taken part in the April 19-23 Tour of the Alps, the Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 15, and then the Giro. Nibali now faces an operation in Lugano, where he lives. Trek-Segafredo said they decided to "immediately opt for an operation in Switzerland tomorrow (Thursday)". They said "only after the operation will it be possible to hypothesize a recovery path and make the necessary assessments on Nibali's participation in the Giro d'Italia". (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it