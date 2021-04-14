40-bn-euro budget deviation necessary - Patuanelli

ROME, APR 14 - Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli confirmed on Wednesday that Premier Mario Draghi's government is set to approve a deviation from its budget target of around 40 billion euros, the latest in a series of such deviations passed to tackle the COVID-19 emergency. "The deviation by another 40 billion euros is fundamental in order to alleviate the suffering of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises with additional interventions to support the real economy and make sure the country's social fabric remains intact," Patuanelli said after a cabinet meeting. (ANSA).