Anselmi confirmed as ANSA president

Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»
ROME
14 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 14 - A shareholders meeting of Italy's leading news agency ANSA on Wednesday confirmed former editor-in-chief and former head of publishers group FIEG Giulio Anselmi as president for the three-year period from 2021 to 2024. The meeting, chaired by Anselmi, approved the 2020 balance sheet which showed a profit for the third year running, of 390,500 euros. The result was due to cost containment and the development of commercial activities which offset a significant contraction in revenue, around 3.2 million euros down on 2019, largely due to the effects of the COVID-19 emergency. Genoa-born Anselmi, 76, is a former editor of La Stampa, Il Messaggero and L'Espresso as well as ex-assistant editor of Corriere della Sera and former leader writer for La Repubblica, who served as ANSA editor from 1997 to 1999. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su