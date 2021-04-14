Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021 | 17:20

ROME

Anselmi confirmed as ANSA president

Shareholders OK third straight year in black

Anselmi confirmed as ANSA president

ROME, APR 14 - A shareholders meeting of Italy's leading news agency ANSA on Wednesday confirmed former editor-in-chief and former head of publishers group FIEG Giulio Anselmi as president for the three-year period from 2021 to 2024. The meeting, chaired by Anselmi, approved the 2020 balance sheet which showed a profit for the third year running, of 390,500 euros. The result was due to cost containment and the development of commercial activities which offset a significant contraction in revenue, around 3.2 million euros down on 2019, largely due to the effects of the COVID-19 emergency. Genoa-born Anselmi, 76, is a former editor of La Stampa, Il Messaggero and L'Espresso as well as ex-assistant editor of Corriere della Sera and former leader writer for La Repubblica, who served as ANSA editor from 1997 to 1999. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
