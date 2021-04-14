Woman arrested for poisoning husband to be with lover

ROME, APR 14 - Carabinieri police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her husband with poison in Sicily so she could be with her lover. Initially it was thought that the victim, 40-year-old pizza cook Sebastiano Rosella Musico, had died of natural causes when he passed way in the town of Termini Imerese, near Palermo, in January 2019. But the lover went to police with a different story after breaking up with the woman, Loredana Graziano. That led investigators to exhume Musico's body in February. The autopsy found cyanide in his body and his widow was arrested. (ANSA).