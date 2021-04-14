Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021 | 17:20

Draghi 'dictator' remark 'total rudeness' says Erdogan

Cycling: Nibali a Giro doubt after breaking wrist

40-bn-euro budget deviation necessary - Patuanelli

Woman arrested for poisoning husband to be with lover

Anselmi confirmed as ANSA president

Garrone savours Pinocchio's Oscar nominations

Rossini baton up for auction

3 new witnesses accuse 'Regeni murder spies'

Senate OKs citizenship for Zaki

Mittal sacks worker who urged TV film on steelwork pollution

We're headed towards a 'new normality' says Mattarella

ROME

Woman arrested for poisoning husband to be with lover

Victim's body exhumed after lover's revelations

ROME, APR 14 - Carabinieri police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her husband with poison in Sicily so she could be with her lover. Initially it was thought that the victim, 40-year-old pizza cook Sebastiano Rosella Musico, had died of natural causes when he passed way in the town of Termini Imerese, near Palermo, in January 2019. But the lover went to police with a different story after breaking up with the woman, Loredana Graziano. That led investigators to exhume Musico's body in February. The autopsy found cyanide in his body and his widow was arrested. (ANSA).

