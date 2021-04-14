Church is house and school of prayer say pope

VATICAN CITY, APR 14 - The Catholic Church is the house and school of prayer, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience Wednesday, explaining that reforms without prayer cannot constitute real change in the Church. "Everything in the Church," the pope said, "originates in prayer and everything grows thanks to prayer." "Changes in the Church without prayer are not Church changes, they are group changes. And when the Enemy wants to fight the Church, he does so, first of all, by trying to dry up its sources, by preventing it from praying, and [inducing it to] make these other proposals." When prayer ceases, he said, "the Church realizes it has become like an empty shell, lost its bearings and no longer has its source of warmth and love." (ANSA).