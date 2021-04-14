We're headed towards a 'new normality' says Mattarella

ROME, APR 14 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that society is headed towards a "new normality" as he took part in the inauguration of the Società Dante Alighieri's new online platform to promote the Italian language and culture around the world - Dante.global. He said the new platform "makes it possible to flank the traditional network with the digital one. "Naturally this does not substitute people and it does not surpass the precious formula of committees spread throughout the continents. "But flanking these with new instruments and immediate support in the health emergency, makes it possible for them to carry out their activities effectively with an instrument of the new normality that we will soon get to". (ANSA).