ROME
ROME

2 fugitive criminals caught in Cambodia

Convicted of raping minor, financial crimes respectively

2 fugitive criminals caught in Cambodia

ROME, APR 14 - Italian and Cambodian police on Wednesday arrested two Italian fugitive criminals convicted of sexual violence against a minor and financial offences respectively. Antonello Marras, 45, from Ozieri near Sassari, and Christian Casagrande, 45, from Pordenone, were caught in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh after Marras was lured to the local immigration office with a ruse, police said. Interpol helped track the pair down. Marras was sentenced in 2003 to eight years and eight months in jail for sexual violence against a minor while Casagrande, sought since 2017, must serve remaining prison time of 13 years for a series of financial crimes ranging from aggravated extortion to counterfeiting credit cards. Authorities said extradition proceedings would soon begin for the pair. (ANSA).

