Italy employment rate 2nd worst in EU in 2020 - Eurostat

ROME, APR 14 - Eurostat said Wednesday that Italy's employment rate was the second worst in the EU after Greece in 2020. The EU statistics office said the employment rate of people aged 20-64 fell to 58,1% in Italy last year, down from 59% in 2019. It said that while the employment rate fell throughout Europe, with the average dropping from 68.5% to 67.7%, the drop in Italy was bigger. Eurostat said the fall in the employment rate for women was bigger still, going from 50.1% to 49%, 13.5 points below the EU average. (ANSA).