EU court gives Chianti wines right to 'Gallo' symbol

BRUSSELS, APR 14 - The European Court of Justice on Wednesday gave wines from the Tuscan area of Chianti exclusive rights to use the iconic 'Gallo' (Rooster) symbol on their products. The court upheld a ruling by the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) that rejected an application by a similar wine to use the symbol. "Taking into account the image of excellence and prestige associated with the front trademark of Chianti wine," the Court of Justice said, "the requested use of the trademark (by the rival producer) could have generated an undue advantage for it." The Gallo Nero (Black Rooster) was the historic symbol of the medieval League of Chianti and has become the symbol of the wines of Chianti Classico. The Black Rooster symbol is linked to a medieval legend that takes place during the time of open hostilities between Firenze and Siena for control of the Chianti territory. (ANSA).