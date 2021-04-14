Civil Service effectiveness should be Italy's priority-OECD

ROME, APR 14 - The OECD said in a report on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic risks increasing inequality in Italy and it said improving the effectiveness of the civil service is crucial for the recovery from the economic earthquake caused by the pandemic. "A central pillar of the recovery strategy is how to maximise the effect of the Next Generation EU Funds, especially for investment, which have the potential to boost long-term growth and employment," the OECD said in its Going for Growth 2021 report. "Success will depend on the ability to improve the implementation, management and prioritisation of quality public investment. "An institutionalised framework for managing infrastructure spending - including maintenance budgets and project management - will enhance fiscal sustainability and planning and sustain public investment. "Improving the efficiency of the public administration would strengthen the impact of such reforms, and amplify the response from the private sector to recovery measures... "The crisis risks compounding already low employment rates and further increasing inequality, particularly in the context of low skills and lifelong learning levels. "Effective provision of education, public employment and labour market activation services can help mitigate skills and job-search mismatches, especially for youth and other vulnerable workers". (ANSA).