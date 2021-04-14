Elderly man kills seriously ill wife, calls cops

2 fugitive criminals caught in Cambodia
ROME
14 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 14 - A 73-year-old man suffocated his seriously ill 68-year-old wife with a pillow overnight in the province of Modena town of Vignola and then called the Carabinieri police to confess, sources said on Wednesday. The man told the police he could no longer stand to see his wife in such a bad condition, the sources said. (ANSA).
