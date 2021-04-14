Doctors, nurses probed over vaccine queue-jumping

2 fugitive criminals caught in Cambodia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»
ROME
14 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 14 - Several doctors and nurses have been put under investigations by prosecutors in the Sardinian city of Oristano in relation to alleged COVID-19-vaccine queue-jumping. The suspects allegedly gave doses of the Pfizer vaccine to relatives, even though it was not yet their turn according to the national vaccination plan, sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su