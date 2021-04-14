Soccer: Rome set to keep its Euros games

ROME, APR 14 - Rome is set to keep the four games it is due to host at this summer's European soccer championships, including the opening clash, after the government agreed to UEFA's condition of allowing spectators at the Stadio Olimpiico to at least 25% of its capacity. Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina said it was "splendid news". Euro 2020, which was delayed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,. opens with Italy vs. Turkey on June 11. (ANSA).